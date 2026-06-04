Aamir Khan finally confirms his 3rd wedding, here’s what he said

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist is all set to make headlines once again, but this time it’s not for a film. Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, sending fans into a frenzy across social media.

Speaking about the decision, Aamir revealed to Variety India, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Recently, in one of the interviews, the actor revealed that after more than two years together, he and Gauri are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Calling it one of the happiest phases of his life, Aamir shared that he already considers himself married to Gauri in his heart, making the upcoming wedding a natural step in their journey.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt wedding venue

Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are skipping the glitz and glamour usually associated with celebrity weddings. Instead of a star-studded extravaganza, the couple is reportedly opting for a simple registered marriage at Aamir’s home, attended only by close family members and friends. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are likely to attend.

Gauri, who hails from Bengaluru and works in the fashion, beauty and wellness industry, has known Aamir for nearly 25 years. The two reconnected years after first meeting, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love.

All eyes are now on July 5 as Aamir Khan prepares to begin a new chapter with the woman he calls his life partner.