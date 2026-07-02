Two big Bollywood weddings this week: All details inside

With two high-profile weddings taking place back-to-back, fans are eagerly waiting for the first official pictures from the celebrations.

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Indian man in traditional attire with pink turban and glasses at a wedding event.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood is gearing up for a week full of celebrations as two celebrity weddings are set to take place within days of each other. While superstar Aamir Khan is preparing for a quiet, intimate wedding with longtime partner Gauri Spratt, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor will exchange vows with fiance Rohan Thakkar in a star-studded celebration.

Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan
Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Aamir Khan is set to marry Bengaluru-based wellness entrepreneur Gauri Spratt on July 5 in a private registered ceremony at his Mumbai residence. Unlike lavish Bollywood weddings, the couple has chosen to keep the celebrations simple, with only family members, their children, and around 100 to 150 close friends expected to attend.

The actor has been in a relationship with Gauri for over two years and is said to be prioritising a deeply personal celebration, with no grand industry reception or red-carpet event planned.

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Anshula Kapoor’s grand celebrations

Just a day later, on July 6, Anshula Kapoor will marry her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Confirming the wedding, father Boney Kapoor revealed that the ceremony will be a one-day affair blending the traditions of both families.

The celebrations will reportedly be followed by a cocktail party expected to be attended by several Bollywood celebrities, with guests asked to follow a “modern Indian” dress code.

The pre-wedding festivities began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan’s family, attended by members of the Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

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With two high-profile weddings taking place back-to-back, fans are eagerly waiting for the first official pictures from the celebrations.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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