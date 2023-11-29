Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s reunion next week!

Mumbai: In July 2021, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao surprised everyone with the announcement of their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Despite the separation, the two have maintained a strong and friendly bond, especially in co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

And now, fans are in for a treat as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao gear up for a reunion on the ‘Koffee with Karan 8’ couch. The much-anticipated episode, filmed at YRF studios in Mumbai, is set to hit screens next week. Viewers are eagerly awaiting insights into the ex-couple’s journey, anticipating some intriguing revelations about their marriage and the reasons behind their divorce.

The candid chat on the popular talk show is sure to provide a glimpse into Aamir and Kiran’s perspective on their relationship. This marks their second appearance on the show, with their last joint appearance dating back to Season 4 in 2013.

Aamir Khan, a familiar face on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ stage, has previously shared the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the ‘Dangal’ girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He also had a solo stint during Season 6. Season 8, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2023, continues to be hosted by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, featuring prominent celebrities from the Hindi film industry.

Fans are eager to witness Aamir and Kiran’s camaraderie once again, making this a much-anticipated episode of ‘Koffee with Karan season 8.’