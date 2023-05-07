Aamir Khan in Kathmandu for meditation

Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, known for his versatile acting skills and his commitment to quality cinema

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 7th May 2023 4:38 pm IST
Aamir khan looks dapper at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement
Aamir Khan (Twitter)

Kathmandu: Famous Bollywood actor Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday and left for meditation. He has reportedly gone to a meditation spot in the outskirts of Kathmandu, according to an official who received him at the airport.

He will spend at least 11 days in Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. It is one of the popular meditation centres in Kathmandu located on the outskirts of the city. It offers 10-day long meditation courses, according to the website.

Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, known for his versatile acting skills and his commitment to quality cinema. His popular movies are Lagaan, 3 Idiots, PK, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, among others.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 7th May 2023 4:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button