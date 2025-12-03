Aamir Khan joins Vir Das for ‘hatke’ film ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s production house has announced the “hatke” spy film “Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos”, which marks Vir Das’ directorial debut and is slated to release on January 16, 2026. 

The makers on Wednesday unveiled the film with an even funnier announcement video featuring Aamir and Vir Das. It was captioned: “From ‘Kya BANAYA ‘ to ‘KYA BANAYA ‘ Get ready for a wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in theatres only from January 16, 2026.”

In the clip Aamir is seen scolding Vir on what type of a film he has made as he says: “This is a film? You said it’s an action film, spy film, thriller, action. Where is the action?”

To which, Vir says: “Sir, there is action, there is beating in the film,” pat comes the reply from Aamir: “The whole film in which you are getting beaten up, that is action? Yes.”

A disappointed Aamir tells Vir that he “should have just done stand-up comedy.”

Aamir then asks about romance, to which Vir said: “there is a whole love track.”

An unimpressed Aamir replies: “The one where you get slapped when you meet her, that is romance? That is romance?”

Aamir also shared that he wanted an item number and Vir turned out to be the “item girl”.

Aamir tags it as a “Flop”, and Vir responds: “Sir, everyone has a flop. Your Laal Singh…” This leads to a fight between the two.

Soon, the film’s team walks in and begins praising what a remarkable film has been made. Hearing all the appreciation, Aamir gets excited and immediately changes his stance on the film.

Aamir says: “I told him to make a great film. Not a normal film, but a great one. What a great film this is.”

The film, which is slated to release in January 16, 2026, also stars Mona Singh.

