Aamir Khan lands in Hyderabad, visits Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills home

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently on a break from acting, is currently in Hyderabad. His video from RGIA airport creating a buzz on social media.

According to reports, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun sent his personal car to pick up the Mr Perfectionist from the airport, much to the surprise of their fans. A video of Aamir Khan being escorted to Allu Arjun’s vehicle with a special security guard sent by the actor has gone viral on social media with many wondering what is cooking up.

Not just this, it is also being said that Aamir visited Allu Arjun’s house in Jubilee hills, Hyderabad as soon as he landed in the city.

This unexpected gesture by Allu Arjun has led to speculations about a possible collaboration or project between the two actors. Fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding the same, as both actors enjoy a massive following in the Indian film industry.

However, a section of fans are quite unhappy as they were hoping Allu Arjun in Shah Rukh Khan‘s movie which the former rejected due to his prior commitments. However, if the collaboration between Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan is indeed on the cards, it is bound to create a stir among fans. Let’s wait for the official confirmation.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa 2. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which failed miserably at the box office.