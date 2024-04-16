Aamir Khan lodges FIR against Congress for alleged deep fake video used in poll ad

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is taking action against a fake advertisement by a political party.

The actor has filed an FIR with Mumbai Police against a fake Congress advertisement. The said advertisement has a deep fake video of the Bollywood superstar created by artificial intelligence, and it targets the ruling BJP over their promise of Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

It is an alleged AI-generated deep fake video that uses a clip from an episode of the Aamir Khan-hosted TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’, which was telecast 10 years ago.

Hamare 15 minutes aur unka 15 lakh yaad rakhna.



jab bhi vote karne Gaye .



Unka Jumla aur hamare awaaz.

Unka Dhokha aur hamare kaam.

Unki takleef aur hamare marham.#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/SPq3VteSec — HASSAN🔻𝕏 (@HassanSiddiqei) April 15, 2024

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan has issued a statement saying that the actor has initiated legal action and has reported the matter to the authorities.

The spokesperson said: “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party.”

The spokesperson further mentioned: “He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process”.