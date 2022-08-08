Aamir Khan meets Faisal Shaikh, what’s cooking?

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and fans seem to love his rare public appearances.

One video of the actor that has now gone viral on social media has caught everyone’s attention. The video served the perfect dose of nostalgia to all the 90s’ film lovers as Aamir recreated his iconic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ scene.

In the video, Aamir is seen seated next to Internet sensation Faisal Sheikh. The duo recreated the bus scene from the 1994 movie when Salman Khan and Aamir Khan met for the first time.

Aamir mouthed his own dialogue while Faisal played Salman’s character from the movie. Sharing the video on Instagram, Faisal wrote, “Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration.”

Check out the video here:

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is considered a cult classic. Apart from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the comedy movie also featured Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Kareena Kapoor. Helmed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film

‘Forrest Gump’, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film triggered controversy after “#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha” started trending on Twitter.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir’s controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Makers of the film recently hosted a special screening in Hyderabad in presence of many big industry names. The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.