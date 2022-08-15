Aamir Khan’s niece speaks out against #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend

Mumbai: As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha closed the weekend on a low box office collection, many analysts are blaming it on the infamous boycott calls that were trending on Twitter ahead of the film’s release.

Many Bollywood actors spoke in support of Aamir and praised heaps for the film.The latest to join is Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan who has appealed to the netizens not to boycott his film.

Zayn took to her Instagram stories to make the appeal and said, “In the video, Zayn is heard saying, “If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he’s made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don’t let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful.”

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed support by reposting the video on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Aamir had also addressed the boycott trend and said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”