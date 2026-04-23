Mumbai: Aamir Khan, known for his perfectionism, hasn’t had a recent hit in a while after Laal Singh Chaddha and Sitaare Zameen Par. However, he has been quite active otherwise seen doing cameos in Bads of Bollywood, Happy Patel, and appearing in multiple interviews and podcasts.

In an interview with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers YouTube channel, Aamir was asked to arrange the following actors in order of popularity: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Responding to this, Aamir said that India’s biggest superstar in history has to be Amitabh Bachchan. He added that every actor has ups and downs, but Mr. Bachchan remains unmatched, placing him at number one. He then mentioned Rajinikanth as a huge star, putting him second, while also noting that he might be slightly biased towards Amitabh Bachchan as he has seen more of his films.

For the third spot, Aamir said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are tied.

While a section of the audience feels he handled the question with grace and showed respect to senior actors, many believe he still didn’t give Shah Rukh Khan his due credit. Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for his global popularity, performances, and unmatched charm, but some feel Aamir, despite being a close contemporary, chose to play it safe instead of acknowledging that. Here are a few comments :

Netizens argue that in terms of popularity, especially on a global scale, there is hardly anyone close to Shah Rukh Khan today.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.