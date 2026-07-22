Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of his personal life. After grabbing headlines over his marriage to Gauri Spratt, the actor is now making news for reportedly walking away from another ambitious project.

Known for being extremely selective about his films, Aamir has allegedly opted out of the much-talked-about biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, adding another title to the long list of projects he has left behind over the years.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir has exited the Ashneer Grover biopic due to creative differences with debutant director Rahul Mody.

Why Aamir Khan exited the film

The report states that Aamir was initially very excited about the project. Fascinated by India’s startup ecosystem, the actor reportedly invested significant time in developing the script and shaping the film according to his creative vision.

A source told the publication, “Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic.”

The source further added, “He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways.”

Shraddha Kapoor remains on board

Despite Aamir’s reported exit, the project is moving ahead as planned. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is also said to be Rahul Mody’s alleged partner, continues to be associated with the film.

The makers are now reportedly looking for a younger actor to portray Ashneer Grover. Conversations are said to be underway with a few leading names in the industry, with the final casting expected to be locked soon.

Not the first time Aamir has walked away

If the reports are true, the Ashneer Grover biopic will join a list of high-profile films that Aamir Khan has exited before production.

Some of the notable projects include:

Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which he reportedly passed on after feeling the script lacked the right balance of emotion and commercial appeal.

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, which he left after initially signing on. He reportedly suggested Shah Rukh Khan for the role.

Mogul, the Gulshan Kumar biopic, from which he stepped away multiple times amid script changes and controversies before the project was eventually shelved.

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, where he was initially in discussions to play the gangster later portrayed by Hrithik Roshan.

Aamir Khan almost quit acting altogether

Perhaps the most surprising revelation came after Aamir disclosed that he had seriously considered retiring from acting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor had even informed director R.S. Prasanna that he wanted to step away from Sitaare Zameen Par and leave the industry to spend more time with his family. However, after conversations with his children and loved ones, Aamir decided against retirement. Instead, he took a brief sabbatical, found a healthier work-life balance and returned to complete the film.

What’s next for Aamir Khan?

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy preparing for a period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. He is also reportedly involved in discussions surrounding a sequel to the blockbuster 3 Idiots.