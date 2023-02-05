Aamir Khan removed as brand ambassador of PayTM, PhonePe?

Mumbai: Mr perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who had announced a break from acting after the failure of Laal Sing Chaddha, is rumoured to have stopped endorsing brands too. The actor was recently spotted at an event in Delhi in a salt-pepper look. Some fans speculated that Aamir Khan is saying goodbye to entertainment permanently following his looks while others expect his return.

It is now reported that the actor will no longer feature on hoardings or telefilms as he is also not interested in endorsing brands. Rumours mills suggest that Aamir Khan will be replaced by Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of digital payment applications (PayTM & PhonePe). Some rumour mills claim that King Khan will be the new brand ambassador of PayTM while others say that SRK will also be the ambassador of the Phone Pe app, which is also a leading digital payment application.

To give rumours more twist, a trade expert tweeted, “#AamirKhan reportedly not interested in signing brand advertisements post #LaalSinghChaddha and his previous brand #Paytm of India looking to sign #SRK as it’s new brand ambassador”.

Aamir Khan along with Alia Bhat featured in the video advertisement of the PhonePe. The actor also promotes PayTM entertainment. Check out the video and poster below.

Twitter users replied to the trade analyst’s tweet and shared their opinions. Few say SRK will not replace Aamir Khan as the former will be the brand ambassador of PhonePe while others confirm the replacement.

#AamirKhan reportedly not interested in signing brand advertisements post #LaalSinghChaddha and his previous brand #Paytm of india looking to sign #SRK as it's new brand ambassador — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) February 2, 2023

SRK is the one of top richest actors of the world and has endorsed around 40 brands so far. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism and earns whopping amount of money from advertisements. Does failure of Laal Singh Chaddha brought downfall of Aamir Khan or he seriously needs a break. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments box section.