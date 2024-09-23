Aamir Khan spotted in Chiranjeevi’s Rolls Royce in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shares a special bond with several Telugu cinema icons, including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Chiranjeevi. Known for his close ties with these stars, Aamir even reportedly stays at their homes whenever he visits Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan flew to Hyderabad for a prestigious event organized by Guinness World Records, where Chiranjeevi was recognized as the “Most Prolific Film Star in India” in the Actor/Dancer category.

Upon landing in Hyderabad, Aamir received a grand and royal welcome as Chiranjeevi sent his luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom to pick up the Bollywood superstar from the airport. This car, one of the most expensive vehicles in Chiranjeevi’s collection, was gifted to him by his son, Ram Charan. The price of a Rolls Royce Phantom starts at Rs 8.99 crore and can go up to Rs 10.48 crore.

The Guinness World Record event was a celebration of Chiranjeevi’s outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Over his illustrious 45-year career, Chiranjeevi has performed an astonishing 24,000 dance steps across 537 songs in 156 films. This achievement has brought immense pride to his fans and people across India.

Aamir Khan, who attended the event as a special guest, had the honor of presenting the award to Chiranjeevi. During his speech, Aamir expressed his admiration for the Telugu superstar, recalling how Chiranjeevi had invited him to attend the event.

“When Chiranjeevi invited me, I didn’t understand why he was asking. I had told him before, he should never ask but only command,” Aamir remarked with a smile. He further shared how thrilled he was to be part of such a significant occasion, celebrating his dear friend’s legendary achievement.

When Chiranjeevi Garu dances, no one watches the heroine." This isn’t just Aamir Khan Ji’s opinion, but a sentiment shared by all of us.



527 songs, 27000 dance moves… A huge congratulations to #Chiranjeevi Garu for winning Guinness Book World Record as the most prolific film… pic.twitter.com/LjraDIP3ed — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) September 22, 2024

Aamir also took a moment to reflect on Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance moves, praising the passion and joy that the actor brings to every performance. “If you watch any of his songs, you can see that his heart is in it. He is enjoying himself, and we can’t take our eyes off him because we’re infected by his energy,” Aamir said.

Fans were left delighted by the camaraderie between the two icons.