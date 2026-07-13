Mumbai: It’s been a week since Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tied the knot for the third time, but his marriage continues to dominate headlines. From politicians questioning his wedding to social media users dragging it into debates around “love jihad”, Aamir and his wife Gauri Spratt have remained at the centre of online discussions.

Now, actor Shekhar Suman has reacted to the marriage, and his witty take has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding photo (Instagram)

On the latest episode of his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, the actor-host jokingly compared Aamir’s three marriages to political alliances. Calling the actor a “master” at forming alliances, Shekhar said politicians should learn from him. Referring to Aamir’s marriages with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and now Gauri Spratt, he quipped that the third one should be called a “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance).

“Our government can’t run a double engine smoothly, and he’s running a triple engine now,” he joked.

Continuing his satirical monologue, Shekhar compared Aamir’s personal life to an engine that keeps adding new bogies while continuing its journey.

“His talent is unimaginable. He’s unique. He’s like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn’t ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination,” added Shekhar.

He also joked that while many wait for their “achchhe din”, Aamir has managed to achieve them for the third time, even calling him a new “competitor” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in forming governments. He also praised the way Aamir Khan’s wedding brought together his former wives and children, calling it a true example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

“Now, I get why he’s called the ‘perfectionist’. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti… Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti,” quipped Shekhar.

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra residence on July 5 in the presence of close family and friends. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he continues to share an amicable relationship while co-parenting their children and collaborating on professional projects.

Watch Shekhar Tonight’s latest episode below where Shekhar Suman spoke about Aamir Khan’s marriage.