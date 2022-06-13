Aamir Khan to make a grand comeback with THESE films

Mumbai: Touted to be one of the most talked-about upcoming films, Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release on August 15. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1994’s Oscar-winning Hollywood movie Forrest Grump. Starring Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie also casts South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the star is making a comeback in Bollywood after four long years. Fans cannot wait to see him in a dim-witted avatar and are eager to know what the future holds for him and his career.

So, in this write-up, let’s see what he has lined up in his kitty.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra’s untitled film

As per a report in Bollywood life, Aamir Khan is likely to work with Siddharth P Malhotra on an idea that was initiated by the actor himself and asked Hichki fame director to work on the script.

The official adaptation of Campeones

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is expected to announce his next project, ie, a Hindi adaption of the Spanish drama, Campeones.

Biopic on controversial lawyer

Besides the two films, Aamir Khan has been offered a biopic on controversial lawyer. The name of the lawyer and the title of the name is yet to be announced by the filmmakers.

Moghul

Reportedly, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic, Moghul, is on the radar of Aamir Khan for a very long time. So we can expect to see Mr. Perfectionist create his magic on the silver screen, very soon.