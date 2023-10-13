Aamir Khan to romance Genelia D’Souza, details inside

According to latest buzz in the industry, Genelia D'Souza has recently signed 'Sitaare Zameen Par' which stars Aamir Khan in lead role

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 11:37 am IST
Aamir Khan to romance Genelia D'Souza, details inside
Siasat Image

Mumbai: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress Genelia D’Souza is a versatile actor who has featured in several hit films. She was not seen on the big screen in a lead role as she was busy with her personal life, raising her children perhaps. After she appeared in a cameo role of Maya in Force 2, she produced her husband’s film ‘Mauli’. She then made a comeback in acting after almost 10 years in 2022 in Mister Mummy.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The fans of Genelia D’Souza might be waiting to see their favourite actress on the big screen again in a lead role and guess what, she is really making a comeback with a big Bollywood project.

According to the latest buzz in the industry, Genelai D’Souza has recently signed ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is reported that Genelia will play Aamir Khan’s love in the film and she is excited to play the female lead in the superstar’s upcoming venture.

MS Education Academy

Aamir Khan has recently confirmed that he will make a comeback in acting after a break with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. Fans are excited to see Aamir and Genelia’s onscreen chemistry and hope this film will manage to entertain audiences in theatres.

More details about the movie are still under wraps.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button