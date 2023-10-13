Aamir Khan to romance Genelia D’Souza, details inside

Mumbai: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress Genelia D’Souza is a versatile actor who has featured in several hit films. She was not seen on the big screen in a lead role as she was busy with her personal life, raising her children perhaps. After she appeared in a cameo role of Maya in Force 2, she produced her husband’s film ‘Mauli’. She then made a comeback in acting after almost 10 years in 2022 in Mister Mummy.

The fans of Genelia D’Souza might be waiting to see their favourite actress on the big screen again in a lead role and guess what, she is really making a comeback with a big Bollywood project.

According to the latest buzz in the industry, Genelai D’Souza has recently signed ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is reported that Genelia will play Aamir Khan’s love in the film and she is excited to play the female lead in the superstar’s upcoming venture.

Aamir Khan has recently confirmed that he will make a comeback in acting after a break with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. Fans are excited to see Aamir and Genelia’s onscreen chemistry and hope this film will manage to entertain audiences in theatres.

More details about the movie are still under wraps.