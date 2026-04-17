Hyderabad: Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar loved by many, was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), which was a smaller film compared to his previous hits. After that, he shocked everyone by stepping away from two locked projects, leaving fans curious about his next move. Now, it looks like he might be ready to finalise a new biopic project.

About Ashneer Grover’s Biopic

Latest buzz has it that Aamir Khan could star in a biopic on Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and one of the popular investors on Shark Tank India. The story of Grover’s rise in the startup world, combined with his bold personality and controversies, has caught the attention of many, including Khan. Reports suggest that Aamir has read the script and is interested in the project, but it’s still just a rumor at this point, with no official confirmation yet.

Grover’s book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups, shares the details of his entrepreneurial journey, making it an interesting and relatable story for today’s audience. The biopic could offer a glimpse into his life, but it remains unclear whether Aamir Khan will indeed take the role.

The film is said to be directed by Rahul Mody, known for his work on movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His experience with relatable and entertaining stories makes him a good choice to handle Grover’s complex and controversial life.

Grover’s Casting Preferences

Ashneer Grover has shared his thoughts on the casting, saying he would be happy to see any of the Khans or Akshay Kumar play him in the film. He believes the story should be the focus, and the actor chosen should do justice to it, rather than just relying on star power.

Mixed Reactions and the Future of the Biopic

While Ashneer Grover’s life has been full of highs and lows, some critics question if his story will translate well into a movie. There are concerns that the subject may become outdated if the film takes too long to make. On social media, some people are also unsure if Grover’s controversies will overshadow his achievements.