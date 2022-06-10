Aamir Khan’s pay for Laal Singh Chaddha will leave you stunned!

Mumbai: Tinsel towns most talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to grace the silver screen on August 11 and fans cannot wait to see a charismatic Aamir Khan in a dim-witted avatar. An adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will follow the footsteps of the original and show Aamir Khan’s character against the backdrop of Indian historical events. Well, we can not wait to witness Aamir Khan create magic on our screens once again.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at what Aamir Khan and his co-stars charged for the most-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan

First up is Aamir Khan! Termed one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Aamir Khan is returning to the screens after four long years. Now as the protagonist of the film, reportedly he is charging Rs. 50 crores for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

According to a report in Koi Moi, Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging Rs. 8 crores for playing the role of Manpreet Kaur Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood superstar Naga Chaitanya will be marking his Bollywood debut with the film for which he has reportedly charged Rs. 6 crores. He will be playing the role of a military person Ritesh Joshi.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh is returning to Bollywood as Udita Sharma, Laal Singh Chaddha’s mother, and has reportedly bagged a whopping Rs. 2 crores for the role.

Manav Vij

Manav Vij will be appearing in the film as a supporting character and is said to be earning Rs. 1 crore for his contribution to the movie.