Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par first review out: Hit or flop?

Mumbai: All eyes are on this Friday, June 20, as Aamir Khan gears up for his much-awaited return to the big screen after a gap of three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film also marks the comeback of Genelia D’Souza, making it even more special for fans.

The movie has already been making waves for its powerful theme that touches on intellectual disabilities like autism and Down syndrome. Aamir plays a hot-headed coach assigned to train a group of neurodivergent adults and if early reactions are anything to go by, this emotional drama is all set to leave a lasting impact.

Sitaare Zameen Par early reviews: A big thumbs up!

Known for backing films with heart and purpose, Aamir Khan is once again being praised for choosing a script that blends emotion, inspiration, and social relevance, much like his past hits Taare Zameen Par and PK.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who watched the film ahead of its release, shared his heartfelt reaction: “Thoroughly enjoyed. You go through a rollercoaster ride of emotions with the entire cast. It sends a lot of messages for society.”

Thoroughly enjoyed. You go through on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with the entire cast. It sends a lot of messages for society.



Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor and critic Kuldeep Gandhvi also gave the film a glowing review, writing, “You’ll cry, laugh, and leave feeling happy… I found peace in my heart after watching. A standing-ovation worthy film.”

People share their thoughts after a screening of Sitaare Zameen Par:

"A beautifully made film!"

"You made us cry again!"

"The message is captured so well."

"This film is as important as Taare Zameen Par."

"Can't even express how good the movie is!"



— Kate Wordy

Had the privilege of attending the special screening of Sitare Zameen Par in New Delhi last week – a deeply moving cinematic experience.



This film is not merely a story – it is a clarion call for empathy, inclusion, and a deeper understanding of every child's unique journey.

"Sitaare Zameen Par is an extraordinary film. You need a lot of guts to make a film like that," said Riteish Deshmukh.



Riteish praised Aamir and Genelia D'Souza's performance as well.



it's such a fascinating conversation!!!



Coming up soon!!! pic.twitter.com/qIIQ5yqGyH — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 19, 2025

Advance Booking Of Much Awaited Aamir Khan Movie Sitaare Zameen Par Now Open.



First Review Out By Rajat Sharma –



Masterpiece ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



BOOK SITAARE TICKETS NOW



pic.twitter.com/S8eiGm8uI3 — . (@Aamirian_thug) June 18, 2025

The standout feature of this movie is its authentic casting.



Featuring real individuals instead of actors portraying Down syndrome or autism feels incredibly refreshing and genuine.



pic.twitter.com/AkFu1ZznAj — Surya (@SuryaYuva2tn) June 16, 2025

Surbhi Jyoti is a well known Tv actress and she gave positive review

Will it be a hit or a flop?

Going by the initial reactions from celebs and critics alike, Sitaare Zameen Par seems to be on its way to becoming yet another Aamir Khan superhit. With a strong message, moving performances, and a story that tugs at the heartstrings, it’s one film that could strike gold at the box office.

Are you planning to watch Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres? Tell us in the comments!