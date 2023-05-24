Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor set for onscreen romance!

Mumbai: Phantom Studios had announced the remake of last year’s Tamil blockbuster Love Today in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment earlier in February this year. Reports suggest that after three months makers have finalised Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor for the lead roles of the film. The rumours were doing rounds for around months but the lead roles have signed the film recently.

Yes, Aamir Khan’s son and Khushi Kapoor will play a young couple in this romantic drama. It is also reported that the film will be helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan.

According to the report in Peepingmoon.com, Juniad and Khushi will play the lead roles in the film . Quoting source, the portal reports that the young actors are perfectly suited for romantic genre movies. Report reads that the movie will be adapted for Hindi-speaking audiences. The core theme of modern love and the emotional trials of families has been retained as it is shown in the original movie.

Source said to the portal that both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are eagerly waiting to shoot together.

Junaid will also be seen in Yash Raj Films thriller drama ‘Maharaja’ and Khushi Kapoor has Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation of ‘The Archies’ before the release of ‘Love Today’ remake.