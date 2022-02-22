Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh: Their bodyguards’ salaries will stun you!

Mumbai: Khans of Bollywood and their huge stardom needs no introduction. Thousands of their ardent fans gather to get a glimpse of him whenever they step out in public whether in India or internationally. And it’s their bodyguard’s job to make sure that the superstars are well-protected.

Getting a trustworthy and loyal bodyguard is nothing less than a blessing for celebrities. Salman Khan’s Shera, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh and Aamir Khan’s Yuvraj Ghorpade, these bodyguards of Bollywood celebrities have been continuing to serve their safety for years now. They ensure to follow stars like their shadow and have proven their loyalty in more ways than one.

But have you ever imagined how much do they get paid by the Bollywood celebs to guard them?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Singh

Shah Rukh Khan with bodyguard Ravi Singh (Twitter)

According to various media reports that are surfacing online, Ravi Singh gets paid around Rs 2.7 crores annually making him one of the highest-paid bodyguards in the Bollywood fraternity.

Salman Khan’s Shera

Salman Khan with Shera (Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the bond he shares with his bodyguard Shera is known to all. He has been protecting Salman since over 25 years now and in return we have seen Bhaijaan giving him utmost respect and care. According to reports, Shera earns approximately Rs 15 lakhs per month for working as the Radhe actor’s bodyguard.

Aamir Khan’s Yuvraj Ghorpade

Aamir Khan’s with Yuvraj Ghorpade (Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s personal bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade reportedly takes home around Rs 2 crore annually to keep the actor safe.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.