‘Aap aap hai, baaki sab paap hai,’ Akbar Bin Tabar tells Jr NTR

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR, widely known as ‘The Man of Masses,’ continues to captivate audiences with his charismatic performances and remarkable roles in the film industry. His offscreen videos and pictures too often grab attention and they become the talk of the town.

Jr NTR attended a lavish Iftar party at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad during Ramzan this year and visuals from the event went viral then. A new clip from that Iftar party is now catching attention on Instagram.

Jr NTR, Akbar Bin Tabar’s Viral Interaction

In the video, Jr NTR is seen engaging in a heartfelt interaction with Deccani film star Akbar Bin Tabar, known for his roles in popular films like Berozgaar and Hyderabad Nawabs.

During their conversation, Akbar fondly reminisced about Jr NTR’s grandfather, the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), highlighting his enduring influence and legacy.

Akbar can be heard saying, “Golkonda Khila bolke ek area hai, aapke dada CM bane the, aur mein samajhtu k woh daur phirse aane wala hai. 2034 mein aap CM rahinge Inshallah. Toh suniye saab, aap jab wahan aaye the, sab Musalmaan baithewe the, bhot like karte the aapke dada ku…”

Recalling his dialogues in NTR’s voice, Akbar shared his admiration for the late actor’s captivating presence and recalled a memorable era when NTR served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. “Unki awaz aisa garajti thi, toh phir wohi case aapka hai bolru mein, log aapku waise he dekhte aaj..”

In a light-hearted moment, Akbar recreated one of his famous dialogues from Hyderabad Nawabs, “Aap aap hai, baaki sab paap hai, Telugu industry mein jitne bhi superstar hai aap he unke baap hai…” leaving Jr NTR and others in laughter.

The video of their interaction has gone viral on Instagram and garnered over 30K likes and hundreds of comments. Watch it below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR is gearing up for his upcoming project titled Devara: Part I, which will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the industry. Additionally, he is involved in the production of the highly anticipated Bollywood movie War 2.