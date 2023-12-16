AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in Rajya Sabha

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 16th December 2023 5:47 pm IST
AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said on Saturday, December 16.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has “health issues,” Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party’s leader in the upper house.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.

MS Education Academy

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.

Also Read
‘Siddaramaiah conspiring against Pratap Simha to ensure victory of his son’

The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.

Chadha is one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.

The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress, and the TMC.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 16th December 2023 5:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button