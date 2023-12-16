‘Siddaramaiah conspiring against Pratap Simha to ensure victory of his son’

CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are demanding action against Pratap Simha for issuing passes to attend the Lok Sabha proceedings for the two accused in the smoke attack case.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 4:10 pm IST
'Siddaramaiah conspiring against Pratap Simha to ensure victory of his son'
BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Lahar Singh Siroya (file photo)

Bengaluru: A BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Lahar Singh Siroya, charged on Saturday, December 16, that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hatched a conspiracy against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the Parliament smoke attack case to ensure the victory of his son in Lok Sabha polls.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

While speaking to the media in New Delhi, Lahar Singh stated that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has been trapped. CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra, is going to contest from the Mysuru-Kodagu MP seat. “The conspiracy is hatched in a planned manner against Pratap Simha to ensure the victory of his (CM Siddaramaiah’s) son,” he stated.

Also Read
Parliament security breach case: Delhi court sends mastermind’ to 7-day police custody

‘Urban naxals’ took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the growth of urban naxals. “The Congress leaders had staged a protest just 15 minutes after the smoke attack in Parliament. This clearly shows a conspiracy against Pratap Simha,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are demanding action against Pratap Simha for issuing passes to attend the Lok Sabha proceedings for the two accused in the smoke attack case. The party is also alleging a close connection between Pratap Simha and the accused, Manoranjan D.

The Congress has demanded that his office be seized and he be kept under suspension. The Karnataka Congress has also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, objecting to his inaction in this regard.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 4:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button