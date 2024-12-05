AAP govt delaying Delhi Metro projects: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Thursday said the AAP government’s failure to ensure the timely release of Rs 7,201 crore for Delhi Metro is threatening to delay ongoing and future projects that are crucial for promoting public transport and checking pollution.

The party also started collecting suggestions from residents for its Assembly election manifesto and announced that 14 vans would travel across the city and residents would be free to submit their suggestions in designated boxes. “Our sole agenda is to build a better Delhi,” Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also flagged off a rally of 600 auto-rickshaws and announced that once the BJP government comes to power the party will ensure cashless life and medical insurance for auto-rickshaw drivers.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said he was writing to Chief Minister Aatishi, questioning her over the alleged delay in the release of funds for Delhi Metro at a time when her government had failed to address issues like traffic congestion and pollution.

Gupta revealed that the Delhi government needs to provide Rs 7,201 crore for the Delhi Metro-4 project but is not doing so. He claimed the AAP government had also delayed the payment of Rs 4,879 crore to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), supporting various projects.

“The Delhi Metro had written to the Delhi government on November 20 seeking sanction of funds under the government’s Revised Estimates otherwise their projects would get delayed,” said Gupta, hitting out at the AAP government for creating hurdles for Central-government supported projects like Delhi Metro, Delhi-Meerut rail and Eastern Peripheral road work by the NHAI.

Gupta accused the AAP government of suppressing the Opposition’s voice during the final session of the seventh legislative assembly, which concluded on Wednesday.

Gupta stated that Opposition legislators were not allowed to discuss public issues, and those demanding a discussion were evicted from the house by marshals. He mentioned that the AAP government has now become a “dumb and deaf” government because it neither wants to listen to the public issues raised by the Opposition nor wants to allow a discussion on them.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Vijender Gupta said that during the assembly session, the Opposition wanted to question the government about the millions spent on Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence also popularly described as “Sheesh Mahal”, but when the demand was made, the Leader of Opposition’s microphone was turned off.

He added that the opposition wanted to discuss issues like the 14 pending CAG reports, the growing pollution in Delhi, and the operation of the Delhi Teachers University in just four rooms of a school building. However, the ruling party members created a ruckus, forcing the adjournment of the session.

BJP legislators Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, and Delhi BJP spokesperson Yasir Zilani were also present during the press conference.

Gupta further stated that the AAP government is misleading not only the public but also the High Court. He cited the petition filed by BJP legislators regarding the CAG reports in the High Court and explained that the Delhi government had assured the court that the current legislative session would not be the last one. This turned out to be a blatant lie, as the government ended the session after just two days, a day after their statement in the High Court.

During the discussion on law and order in the House, Gupta claimed the BJP MLAs raised the issue of an assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s residence but the ruling party disrupted the proceedings.

Gupta also accused the AAP government of sheltering Rohingyas and illegal immigrants, making them voters based on fake documents. He claimed these immigrants were fueling the crime in Delhi.

Earlier, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal led a signature campaign in support of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which has not been implemented in Delhi by the AAP government.

The signature campaign was held in Lok Vihar District Park in Pitampura in north Delhi. The Delhi BJP also launched a missed call campaign to garner support for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi. Residents of Delhi can show their support for the demand for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme by giving a missed call on 7820078200.

Gupta also attacked the AAP government for its so-called ‘false education revolution,’ stating that the government takes on projects without proper planning and leaves them incomplete.

He cited the example of the Delhi Teachers University, which was established to train teachers but is currently running in just four rooms of a school building. For a year and a half, no admissions were taken, and now only 64 students are enrolled, none of them in teacher training courses, but in basic courses like BA and MA.

Gupta exposed the government’s failure, mentioning that 29 Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas opened during the BJP’s tenure were shut down, leaving the future of talented students in darkness.

He also demanded immediate financial assistance for 20 lakh workers who have become unemployed due to GRAP-4, but the government has not responded.