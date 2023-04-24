AAP govt gave 28,873 jobs in a year, says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the state’s youths in a year, whereas the previous Congress government only gave around 8,000 jobs in its maiden year.

Speaking at a function organised here to hand over appointment letters to 409 newly recruited sub-divisional officers (SDOs), clerks and others, the chief minister said due to the “callousness” of the previous regimes, getting a government job was a “distant dream” for the youth.

The AAP government, he said, has ensured that the youth get jobs through a merit-based and transparent mechanism.

Also Read AAP appoints Kerala state president, national general secretary

Mann said the previous government lacked the commitment and zeal to serve the masses in the true sense, according to an official release.

Within a year of coming to power, the AAP government has given 28,873 jobs to the youth entirely on the basis of merit, he said.

The chief minister said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth will become active partners in the state’s social and economic progress.