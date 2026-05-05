AAP indulging in ‘dangerous vendetta politics’: Raghav Chadha after meeting President Murmu

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, May 5, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of indulging in ‘vendetta politics’ and misusing the state machinery to target the MPs who recently quit the party and merged with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha, along with three other MPs, met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submitted a representation alleging harassment and “politically motivated” action against them following their exit from AAP.

“All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement with the Aam Aadmi Party and chose to leave it, and all these incidents and developments, have been presented today before the President of India. I also want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that as long as we were obedient, we were considered cultured. The moment we left, we were branded corrupt,” Chadha told reporters here after the meeting.

He alleged that several former AAP MPs who have joined the BJP are facing intimidation and coercive actions from state agencies.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which accuses everyone else of revenge politics, is today itself indulging in dangerous vendetta politics. Since April 24, when we left AAP and merged with the BJP, our MPs are being systematically targeted and harassed,” he said.

Also Read No space left to work in AAP: Raghav Chadha is crystal clear

Citing specific instances, Chadha claimed that former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh has been attacked, while industrialist and MP Rajendra Gupta’s business operations have allegedly been disrupted.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, centre, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal leave Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI05_05_2026_000051A)

“We left the Aam Aadmi Party on April 24, 2026, and merged with the BJP. Since then, harassment of our MPs has begun. First, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh had “traitor” written outside his house. Stones were thrown at his residence with the help of Punjab Police, and offensive slogans were raised targeting his family,” he alleged.

“Then, our colleague Rajendra Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee and an industrialist running a major factory in Punjab’s Malwa region–providing livelihood to around 30,000 people–had his factory targeted. The Punjab government allegedly cut off its water supply, and the Pollution Board conducted raids to initiate its closure,” he said.

He further claimed that cases have been registered against MP Sandeep Pathak, terming them “malicious and fabricated”.

“These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart,” Chadha said.

He warned the AAP government that such actions could have serious consequences. “Using vigilance, the Pollution Board, and the police for political revenge is a dangerous game. You may have started it, but the end will not be good. This must stop,” he said.

“The AAP has a government in one state and control over the police there. The BJP has governments in 21 states and control over police forces in those states,” he added.

Chadha also alleged that attempts are being made to target him next through “fabricated cases” and claimed that social media campaigns are being run to malign them.

Appealing to Punjab government officials, he urged them not to act under political pressure. “I want to tell officials that you are respected officers. Do not succumb to threats of transfer or suspension. Act according to law and in national interest,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also took a swipe at the AAP, saying those who invoke Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals are now misusing state machinery for political purposes. “The people of Punjab must know how their government is being used to settle political scores,” Chadha added.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak alleged that the party is now resorting to coercive measures out of “fear and panic”.

“We joined the Aam Aadmi Party because it showed the country a dream — a dream of starting a new kind of politics, an honest form of politics. While being there, due to ideological reasons and after witnessing several inconsistencies, we decided to leave the party,” he said.

“Out of fear and panic, the Aam Aadmi Party is now filing FIRs. They are conducting raids in factories and trying to intimidate people through false FIRs. I want to say ‘go ahead, file FIRs’, but do not back off afterwards. We will fight legally,” he told reporters.

Advising the AAP government, Pathak asserted that governance, not intimidation, is the only way forward.

“You cannot save a government through such dirty tactics. If you want to retain power, you must work honestly. If you think you can stop us through false and fabricated FIRs, that is not possible. We have stepped out ready to sacrifice everything and will do what is right for the country,” he said.

Pathak mentioned that the President assured them that constitutional protections would be upheld.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Chadha said its tenure in Punjab is now short-lived. “This government has only a few months left; it will go. They will simply board the Shatabdi and return to Delhi. They have no future in Punjab,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, Chadha said that he, along with three other MPs, conveyed to the President how the AAP’s Punjab government is misusing state machinery to target them for exercising their constitutional rights.

“The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form,” he wrote.

“We take strength from the President’s assurance that constitutional rights and democratic choices must be respected,” he added, while likening the AAP’s conduct to that of a “bitter and vindictive” former ally.