AAP is ready: Kejriwal after poll schedule announcement

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 8th January 2022 7:03 pm IST
Ayodhya included in Delhi govt free pilgrimage scheme: Kejriwal
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party is ready to contest the assembly polls in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The AAP national convenor made the remark soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedules for five states, including Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, besides UP and Punjab assemblies.

The dates for the elections have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

MS Education Academy

The AAP has decided to contest in all these states barring Manipur.

The assembly elections in these five states will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier in the day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button