AAP makes contingency plans to run Delhi from Tihar if Kejriwal is arrested

New Delhi: Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its intention to seek legal ways to run the government from behind bars, in case their leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

During a meeting, the party’s MLAs advised Kejriwal that he should maintain his role in the government even if the Central agency takes him into custody.

Also Read HC stays court summons to Arvind Kejriwal’s wife over name in two voter lists

Addressing the media, Power and Education Minister Atishi said that all the MLAs have expressed the sentiment of the people of Delhi.

“Repetitively, we hear the same refrain from all quarters. Whenever a case is registered or someone is arrested, it’s always an AAP member. They started by arresting AAP MLAs, then ministers, and now an MP. BJP leaders are now openly threatening to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail.

“All our MLAs conveyed a unanimous message to the Chief Minister. Even if the BJP tries to imprison our CM in Tihar Jail, he should not, under any circumstances, consider resigning. We must not allow BJP’s conspiracies to succeed,” she said.

“The people of Delhi didn’t vote for individual MLAs or parties, they voted for Arvind Kejriwal. We cannot betray the trust the people have placed in us. If necessary, we will seek court permission to conduct Cabinet meetings, manage official files, and interact with officers from within the confines of the jail,” Atishi added.

Her ministerial colleague Saurabh Bhardwaj weighed in on the case of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, highlighting that during the proceedings, every time the judge asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the money trail, the ED was unable to provide a satisfactory answer.

“This is a matter of public record and is etched in the annals of history. The entire nation witnessed the hearings. Despite this, it’s regrettable that bail is not being granted.

“There is no provision in the Constitution or the law that permits the incarceration of a sitting Chief Minister on the pretext of a trial and demands his resignation,” Bhardwaj asserted.

“The manner in which Prime Minister Modi is orchestrating these actions leads us to anticipate that other cabinet colleagues may also be detained soon,” he claimed.

Stressing the BJP’s persistent issue with the AAP, he said: “The BJP’s primary concern is that even after contesting elections in Delhi, they have been unable to attain power.

“Thus, they are attempting to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Regardless of the circumstances, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to lead the government, whether it’s from behind bars or under judicial custody, thanks to the mandate he has received.”