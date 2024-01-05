AAP nominates Swati Maliwal for RS, retains ND Gupta & Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha while giving second terms to Sanjay Singh and N.D. Gupta.

Maliwal will replace Sushil Kumar Gupta in the Rajya Sabha.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday finalised its nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on January 19.

Chaired by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas incumbent AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana.

“Sushil Kumar Gupta has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path,” the AAP said.

Sanjay Singh is in jail in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case. A Delhi Court has allowed him to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination, as his current term ends on January 27.

Swati Maliwal will mark her debut in parliamentary affairs. Her career in activism began at a young age, and has been an active advocate for women’s rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality, AAP added.

The Political Affairs Committee said that in 2015, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women’s safety in Delhi. Her dedication to women’s welfare and tireless efforts in advocating for their rights has made her a prominent figure in the realm of social activism in India.