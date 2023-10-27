AAP protests against Sanjay Singh’s arrest, demand his release

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday staged a protest against the arrest of MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Delhi court also extended Singh’s judicial custody till November 10 as he was produced before Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of his previously granted 14-day custody.

The party leaders and supporters voiced their opposition to the BJP and the Modi government’s actions. The protesters vowed to continue their struggle against what they referred as government’s oppression.

During the demonstration, AAP activists raised slogans like “Jab Jab Modi Darrta Hai – ED Ko Aage Karta Hai, Modi Ji ki Tanashaahi Nahi Chalegi, ‘Sanjay Singh Ko Riha Karo,’ BJP Murdabaad, ED-CBI Murdabaad.”

The protest had initially been planned to proceed to the BJP headquarters, but Delhi Police blocked the roads, leading to a dispersal of the demonstration.

VIDEO | AAP workers protest outside party office in Delhi against Sanjay Singh's arrest by ED in Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/nqXKLNIbRh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2023

Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary of the Organisation, criticised the government’s actions and highlighted the challenges facing the country, such as unemployment, inflation, and problems in education and healthcare.

He expressed the party’s commitment to bringing about change and accused the government of falsely implicating their leaders.

Gopal Rai, AAP Delhi State Convenor, claimed that the BJP was misusing the ED and CBI due to the fear of losing the upcoming legislative assembly elections in five states. He affirmed the party’s dedication to the justice system and the belief that Singh and Manish Sisodia would be released.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey stressed the importance of democratic voices and the party’s determination to fight against the government’s actions.

Rituraj Jha, another AAP MLA, said that as long as the government continued to falsely implicate their leaders, the fight would persist.

Kuldeep Kumar, an AAP MLA and state vice-president, accused the Modi government of using the ED and CBI to suppress the opposition’s voice, stating that truth and honesty will prevail.