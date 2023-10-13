AAP protests near BJP headquarters against Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Protest came hours after the Delhi HC agreed to list during the day a plea by Singh against his arrest.

AAP workers protest against the arrest of party's MP Sanjay Singh by ED in Delhi excise policy case, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday protested near BJP headquarters here against the arrest of senior leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Raising slogans against the party, the AAP workers tried to proceed towards BJP headquarters on DDU Marg but the police and paramilitary personnel stopped them.

The protest came hours after the Delhi High Court agreed to list during the day a plea by Singh against his arrest.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Singh’s lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him.

On October 10, a trial court remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.

The ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

