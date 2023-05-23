AAP says will boycott inauguration of new parliament building

Published: 23rd May 2023
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the building on Sunday.

The AAP said it is “upset” the parliament building is not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. “Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony,” the party said.

The new Parliament building can seat upto 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

