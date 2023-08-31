AAP targets LG, BJP over ‘Shivling’ fountains installed in Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the ‘Shivling’ by installing fountains shaped like it in the capital ahead of the G20 summit.

Taking to X, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh demanded that the BJP apologise to the country and action be taken against Saxena.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG’s office or the BJP to the AAP’s allegations.

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the ‘Shivling’ have been installed at the Hanuman Mandir junction in the Palam airport’s technical area, according to officials.

“Shivling was insulted under the leadership of Modi ji and shameless BJP members are praising Modi. Delhi LG is being applauded for disrespecting Shivling. The BJP should apologise to the country and action should be taken against the LG,” Singh said in his post on X.

AAP’s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar echoed similar sentiments.

“@LtGovDelhi has played with the faith of crores of Hindus by getting Shivling-shaped fountains installed in Delhi,” she said in a post on X.

