AAP to break previous record in 2027 Punjab assembly polls: Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, May 20, expressed confidence that his party would break its previous record in the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab, claiming that there is “pro-incumbency” in its favour.

He also slammed the opposition parties, alleging that they abuse Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as they were left with no issue to raise.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Mann, was in Ludhiana on a two-day visit to hold meetings with party leaders in preparation for the assembly elections.

“I am completely sure that in the coming assembly elections, the AAP will break its previous record and we will perform well,” Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana.

He said there was “a lot of positivity” in favour of the AAP government.

Despite completing four years in office, there is a “strong pro-incumbency” sentiment in favour of the Punjab government, he said.

Kejriwal said that while the Mann government continues to focus on public welfare and development, the opposition has been left with no issue concerning the people and hence targets Chief Minister Mann with abuses and personal attacks.

“Mann government has taken several historic decisions for the welfare of the people. Due to these unprecedented initiatives, people’s trust in AAP has grown stronger. The party is fully prepared to return to power with an even bigger majority,” he said.

“People are talking about our work. They say the electricity has been made free, and canal water has reached the fields. Now farmers are getting electricity during the day. There is Rs 10 lakh (cashless treatment) insurance, roads are being constructed on a very large-scale and playgrounds are being developed. An amount of Rs 1,000 per month will start reaching every woman’s account. So much work was never done by any government. People are happy,” Kejriwal said.

“The opposition has been left with no issue related to public welfare. They have nothing left except hurling abuses at Mann. The people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to these parties by completely rejecting them,” he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Kejriwal stated, “In every nook and corner of Punjab, there is talk of the work done by our government. Even after four years, there is no anti-incumbency towards the government, but rather pro-incumbency. I am confident that the Aam Aadmi Party will perform very well in the upcoming assembly elections.”