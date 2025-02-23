AAP to discuss agenda for upcoming Delhi Assembly session

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called the legislature party meeting on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the upcoming Assembly session.

The meeting will be held at AAP headquarters in the national capital around 1 p.m. A decision during the meeting may also be taken about the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly.

On Saturday, the AAP took a swipe at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying she does not know about the departments of the officials, and how will she run the government.

The AAP shared the Chief Minister’s post on X informing that she held a meeting with the Public Works Department officials and discussed various issues. The AAP said that CM Gupta called the Delhi Jal Board employees as PWD officials and now has deleted the post.

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday shot off a letter to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, saying “The first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government was held on February 20, but the Rs 2,500 per month scheme for women was not passed. The mothers and sisters of Delhi had believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee and now they feel cheated.”

“The AAP legislature party wants to meet you and discuss this issue, Atishi‘s letter read.

Gandhi Nagar legislator Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

The first sitting of the new 70-member Assembly will take place on February 24 for electing the Speaker with the CAG reports expected to be placed on the table of the House on February 25.

Vijender Gupta, a three-time legislator and three-time councillor, who has been designated by the BJP to be the next Speaker, said the proposal to call a three-day session of the legislature — February 24, 25 and 27 — was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting on Thursday.

He said since the CAG reports, including the one pointing to lapses in the now-withdrawn excise policy, have already been received in the office of the Speaker of the outgoing Assembly, these will be the first to be taken up by the new House. The CAG reports are expected to expose the alleged financial mismanagement of the previous AAP governments led by Arvind Kejriwal.