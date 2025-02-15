Delhi BJP hails graft probe into Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Saturday, February 15 hailed the CVC probe ordered into alleged irregularities in the renovation of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ saying the truth about his corruption will now come before the public.

The party’s newly-elected legislator from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, who served as the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, told IANS, “We repeatedly raised the matter before the elections but the AAP maintained silence. They did not allow us to raise the matter in Assembly and misled the people.”

Alleged corruption in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence was one of BJP’s key poll planks, which paid rich dividends, bringing the party to power in Delhi after 27 years.

“Now, the facts will come before the people,” said Gupta.

Gupta said, “The AAP made attempts to suppress the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ but the leaders will now face action. Those who talked of ‘kattar imandari’ (high standards of integrity) are ‘kattar bhrashtachari’ (highly corrupt).”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “The sins committed by the Delhi government will be exposed and the guilty punished.”

“The clear message is that every looted penny will be recovered, and the corrupt will be punished whether it is Sheesh Mahal, liquor scam, DJB scam, DTC bus panic button scam, ration card scam, or Mohalla Clinic scam,” he said.

The CVC probe has come as a fresh setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Kejriwal, who has avoided public glare ever since his party was ousted from power in the February 5 Assembly election.

The probe has also given fresh ammunition to the rival Congress to attack the AAP.

Congress leader and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal told IANS, “There are multiple aspects involved in the matter, but the probe should be conducted independently without any political influence.”

“Filing of a criminal case would be needed if any discrepancies are found in the actual expenditure done and the spending shown in records,” he said.

The Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) had directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations that construction norms were violated while renovating and expanding the mansion at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines.

The colonial mansion and its lawns now cover an area of 40,000 square yards (8 acres) in the posh Civil Lines area of Delhi.

The probe order was issued by the CVC on February 13, following a report submitted by the CPWD regarding the controversial renovation and expansion of Kejriwal’s official bungalow.

The investigation comes amid growing political pressure from the BJP. In the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Gupta had written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to annul the merger of four government-owned properties with 6, Flagstaff Road.