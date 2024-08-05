AAP will develop Haryana on the lines of Delhi, says Kejriwal’s wife Sunita

Gurugram: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday said that Haryana will be developed on the lines of Delhi if the AAP comes to power in the state.

She said that emphasis will be laid on setting up Mohalla Clinics in every city and village, similar to Delhi, “opening a new chapter of development for a new Haryana”.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the party at Anaaj Mandi in Sohna on Sunday, Sunita Kejriwal termed the BJP-led Haryana government as a failure on every front. She claimed that the common person was unhappy with the state government.

“Fear and corruption are at their peak,” she said.

Referring to Sohna, she said “there is no healthcare facility here, no educational facilities or employment”.

“The situation is worse and the Ghamroj toll located on the Sohna-Alwar National Highway also puts a burden on travel fares between Sohna and Gurugram,” she said.

Ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, Sunita Kejriwal also announced the AAP’s five guarantees for people in the state, including 24-hour free electricity in the state, Mohalla clinics in all villages to provide free treatment for people, upgrade the infrastructure of government schools, free bus travel for women with an honorarium of Rs 1,000 and jobs for the unemployed youth.

She promised to fulfill all the guarantees after forming the government and making the people of the state live a happy life.

She said “the Central government has put Haryana’s son Arvind Kejriwal in jail in a fake case”.

“… because my husband has become the voice of the common people. Arvind Kejriwal’s social and political stature is increasing,” she added.

Haryana unit AAP president Sushil Gupta said that the people of the state want change.

“The next government will be formed by the AAP. Every section is unhappy with the current government,” he claimed.