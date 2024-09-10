AAP will fight to save houses against eviction in Delhi’s Madrasi Camp: Manish Sisodia

PWD pasted eviction notices in the Old Barapullah Bridge area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five days.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2024 3:50 pm IST
AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia- ANI
New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited southeast Delhi’s Madrasi Camp, where residents have been served eviction notices to make way for the construction of a new flyover, and said the party “will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people’s houses”.

The Public Works Department (PWD) pasted eviction notices in the Old Barapullah Bridge area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five days.

The residents, however, have refused to leave unless they are given an alternative site.

“Injustice against slum dwellers will not be tolerated in ‘Bulldozer Raj’. Thousands of people living in slums of Madrasi Camp in Delhi are an integral part of Delhi. If LG sahab and BJP try to remove or demolish their houses, we will not tolerate it at all. We will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people’s houses. Whether we have to fight in court or on the ground for this,” Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has given shelter to the needy and built houses for people, Sisodia said.

“Free electricity, water and better education for children. But the BJP has only destroyed people’s well-established homes. The level of education has gone from bad to worse. We will fight against this from the court to the streets,” he added in the same post.

