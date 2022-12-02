AAP will lose deposit in most seats in Himachal, Gujarat: Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi: On the last day of campaigning for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on December 4, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the ruling party of Delhi will lose its deposit in most seats in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

While Himachal went to the polls on November 12, the second and final phase polling in Gujarat will be held on December 5. The results for both the states will be declared on December 8.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Thakur asserted that AAP has zero presence in Himachal Pradesh.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: You have been campaigning for the MCD polls. How do you gauge the mood of the people in Delhi?

A: Our campaigning has been very strong and impactful. We have got good response from the people of Delhi and I believe we will get immense support from them. We have done good work. Yesterday, I went to six places for campaigning and the response made me emotional. The BJP will win and retain power in MCD.

Q: AAP is contesting in both Himachal and Gujarat Assembly polls. Do you think it will make any difference?

A: AAP has zero presence in Himachal Pradesh. The party will lose its deposit in most seats in Himachal Pradesh and same will be repeated in Gujarat. Even in Delhi, AAP is not getting much support for the MCD polls.

Q: Delhi BJP has raised many issues against AAP, including the series of videos of Satyendar Jain leaked from inside Tihar Jail. What is your comment on this?

A: People now know the truth about AAP, which has been exposed in public. The party came with the promise of eradicating corruption from the society, but it is AAP which indulges the most in corrupt practices. The number of scams and corruption involving AAP leaders has changed its image in the public.

Q: The Congress is also in the run, but its top leadership is busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. What’s your take on this?

A: The Congress has failed in Gujarat, where its campaign was subdued. Even in Delhi, they are in the third position.

Q: How do you see the results for the Assembly polls pan out on December 8?

A: I will not comment on the results. But yes, I am confident that the public will definitely show their support for the BJP and help us form the government again.