AAP will replace Congress, BJP in Telangana: Somnath Bharthi

After its humungous victory in the recently conducted Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now eyes on Telangana.

Taking a rally, Tiranga Yatra, in the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday, party MLA from Delhi and AAP”s Telangana in-charge Somnath Bharthi told reporters that AAP will one day replace as the chief opposition party as both Congress and BJP have failed to do so.

Paying homage to the martys memorial at Gun Park along with some Telangana AAP leaders, Somnath said that Kejriwal’s model of governance would reach each and every household. He further added that the people of Telangana will themselves welcome AAP after seeing Punjab’s success.

“This is possible only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. If you give the responsibility to any other party, they will indulge in corruption. Punjab will witness rapid changes. Following this, the citizens here will welcome Kejriwal,” he asserted.

“What did the martyrs sacrifice their lives for? It was to ensure better education, better jobs, power and water, besides the safety and security of women. Can anyone show if this has been was achieved?” he asked.

The rally started from Shamshabad airport and concluded at Gun Park.