AAP withdraws from LS polls in Goa, supports Congress

AAP, which had recently declared Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas as its candidate for South Goa Lok Sabha seat, has now withdrawn his candidature.

Published: 24th February 2024 5:51 pm IST
Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday declared support to Congress for both of the Lok Sabha seats in Goa, after a seat-sharing agreement reached between them.

The AAP, which had recently declared Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas as its candidate for South Goa Lok Sabha seat, has now withdrawn his candidature.

On Saturday, Goa AAP President Amit Palekar and GPCC President Amit Patkar jointly addressed a Press conference, wherein they appealed to other opposition parties Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) to support them.

RGP had already declared their candidate a month ago, while GFP has said that they will not contest the Lok Sabha election.

“For us state and nation is first… and hence for the betterment of the state and our country, we have decided to withdraw from the fray and lend our support to Congress candidates for both seats of Goa. Congress will fight these both seats under INDIA bloc,” Amit Palekar said, adding that a decision has been taken by their leaders to defeat BJP.

He said that ‘seat-sharing arrangements’ have been made by both parties to fight together against the BJP.

Congress leader Amit Patkar thanked his party leaders along with AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal for giving both seats to the grand old party. “After deliberation over this seat sharing, it was decided that Congress should fight the South Goa seat for betterment of Goa. I appeal to parties who are also fighting against BJP to support us,” Patkar said.

Patkar said that it is a clear message that Congress will win both the seats, with help of AAP and other opposition political parties.

