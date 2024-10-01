AAP workers protest in Bawana after CM Atishi stopped from meeting Wangchuk

New Delhi: AAP workers launched a protest here against Lt Governor V K Saxena after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was stopped from meeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been detained at the Bawana police station.

Atishi alleged she was prevented from meeting Wangchuk at the instance of Delhi LG. The “LG rule” should end in both Delhi and Ladakh and the two union territories should be granted full statehood, she asserted.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office on her charge.

Wangchuk and around 150 people from Ladakh marching to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night.

Delhi Police has stepped up security around the Bawana police station where Wangchuk has been kept.

After being denied permission to meet Wangchuk, the chief minister slammed the BJP and the Lt Governor, alleging that this is dictatorship.

मैं सोनम वांगचुक जी और लद्दाख के 150 भाइयों-बहनों से मिलने बवाना थाने पहुँची। दिल्ली पुलिस ने मुझे मिलने नहीं दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि LG साहब का फ़ोन आ गया कि चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने नहीं देना। यह तानाशाही ठीक नहीं है।



“I reached Bawana Police Station to meet Sonam Wangchuk ji and 150 brothers and sisters of Ladakh. Delhi police did not let me meet them. We were told that LG sahab called and ordered not to let me meet them. This dictatorship is not right,” Atishi alleged in a post on X.

Scores of AAP workers protested outside the Bawana police station against Delhi LG.

“The people of Delhi stand with the people of Ladakh. The LG rule should end in Ladakh. Also, the LG rule should end in Delhi. Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full state,” the chief minister said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also objected to Wangchuk’s detention and said, “Delhi is not any single person’s inheritance; everyone has the right to come here.”

“Sometimes, farmers are stopped from entering Delhi, sometimes Ladakhis are stopped. Is Delhi someone’s personal property? Delhi is the nation’s capital, and everyone has the right to come here. This is completely wrong.

“Why are they so afraid of of unarmed, peaceful people?” he asked.

Wangchuk and several of his associates have gone on an indefinite fast at police stations where they have been kept.

According to police sources, they were all examined by a team of doctors.

The Delhi chief minister said that Wangchuk is a well-known environmentalist. who was coming to raise the voice of the people of Ladakh in Delhi, and alleged that the BJP-led central government got him detained which is “extremely disappointing”.

She further charged that the BJP is against democracy and constitution.

The climate activist was leading the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’ which began from Leh a month ago.

Slamming the detention, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said, “Is Sonam Wangchuk a terrorist? Why does the central government want to stop them from entering Delhi?”

He alleged that the BJP was working on converting every state into a union territory and jailing those who oppose it.