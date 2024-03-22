AAP workers protest near Hyderabad BJP HQ against Kejriwal’s arrest

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday, March 22, held protests near Hyderabad’s BJP headquarters against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and were later dispersed by the city police.

The AAP workers carried placards with the phrases ‘Modi Hatao-Bharat Bachao’ and chanted “ED and CBI down, down.”

AAP members had previously asked for permission to stage a protest close to the historic Ambedkar statue, according to a senior official. But later changed their venue.

#देश_केजरीवाल_के_साथ_है

Desh Kejriwal Ke Saath Hain

India Is With Kejriwal

.@AamAadmiParty Telangana protests at BJP Headquarters at Hyderabad against @ArvindKejriwal's arrest by ED in false case. This is going to be the last chapter in Modi's dictatorship. @BhagwantMann… pic.twitter.com/iWUqFlJo5G — AAP TELANGANA (@AAPTELANGANA) March 22, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.