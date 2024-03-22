AAP workers protest near Hyderabad BJP HQ against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.

Published: 22nd March 2024 5:36 pm IST
AAP workers held protest against Kejriwal arrest (Source- PTI)

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday, March 22, held protests near Hyderabad’s BJP headquarters against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and were later dispersed by the city police.

The AAP workers carried placards with the phrases ‘Modi Hatao-Bharat Bachao’ and chanted “ED and CBI down, down.”

AAP members had previously asked for permission to stage a protest close to the historic Ambedkar statue, according to a senior official. But later changed their venue.

