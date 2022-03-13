AAP’s goal is to make Arvind Kejriwal the PM: RS MP Sushil Gupta

New Delhi: After AAP’s landslide victory in Punjab Assembly polls, Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana in-charge of the party Dr. Sushil Gupta has disclosed party’s further plan.

He said that party’s ultimate goal is to make Arvind Kejriwal the Prime Minister of India.

Claiming that many big veteran leaders of Haryana are in touch with the AAP, he said that party’s immediate goal is to form its government in the state.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) coalition government in Haryana, he alleged that law and order in the state have deteriorated.

Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister-designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann will take oath alone on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has won 92 seats in Punjab. The party’s numbers increased from 20 in 2017. Its vote share also rose to 42.4 percent.

The ruling Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, managed to win only 18 seats with most of its stalwart faces like Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced humiliating defeat from their respective strongholds.

Interestingly, the BJP, which largely banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, and its previous alliance partner the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) failed in securing even a double-digit tally.