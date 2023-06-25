AAP’s Raghav Chadha attacks Rajnath over his Punjab statement

He said that Rajnaath Singh should focus on states whose responsibility of law and order is on the Centre

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th June 2023 7:31 pm IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo)

New Delhi: AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Sunday attacked the Centre and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his statements that people of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana trust Centre more when it comes to the law and order situation.

Rajnath made this comment when he was addressing a rally at Chandigarh.

Chadha said that someone had misinformed Rajnath Singh about Punjab. “I would like to say to Rajnath Singh who made the statement in regard to Punjab that Manipur is burning, lakhs of people are stranded, thousands have died. Whole of the state has been devastated. The BJP has a government in the Centre and in Manipur as well. The Double Engine government had failed,” Chadha said.

He said that Rajnaath Singh should focus on states whose responsibility of law and order is on the Centre.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister and BJP leader, Rajnath Singh, expressed his concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab. He said that when it comes to the security of the nation, the people of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh set aside their grievances and stand united.

Singh stated that he expected the current Punjab government to take necessary measures to control the law and order situation in the state. However, he expressed disappointment that the state government has not been effectively addressing the issue.

