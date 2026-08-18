AAP’s Satyendar Jain arrested in Delhi STP projects tender case

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an officer said on Tuesday, August 18.

The other accused arrested are ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra, and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

AAP hits back

AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also posted on X soon after. Writing in Hindi, he said, “The BJP has once again had Satyendar Jain arrested. Everyone remembers the terrible ordeal he was subjected to when they imprisoned him previously. The earlier case was fabricated, and this one, too, will prove to be false.

“How long will this BJP dictatorship continue? They imprison whomever they please by levelling false charges. Their lies will be exposed to the nation once again, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental harassment endured?

The BJP’s cup of sins is now full. No matter how much they resort to authoritarianism, the end of the Modi government is inevitable. The entire Aam Aadmi Party and the people of the country stand firmly with Satyendar Jain.”

Soon after the arrest, AAP national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, put out a post on X, saying, “The tender was issued in October 2022, yet the BJP had already imprisoned Satyendar Jain in a fabricated case starting in May 2022. This is a baseless conspiracy driven by political vendetta, orchestrated because the BJP cannot face the party in the Punjab elections; that is why they arrested the co-in-charge.”

टेंडर अक्टूबर 2022 में हुआ और सत्येंद्र जैन जी को बीजेपी ने फर्जी केस में मई 2022 से ही जेल में डाल रखा था।



बिना सिर पैर का राजनैतिक द्वेष की वजह से की गई साज़िश है क्योंकि पंजाब में चुनाव लड़ के बीजेपी सामना नहीं कर सकती। इसलिए सह प्रभारी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। https://t.co/OrQ65yDCnW pic.twitter.com/vP7e3nJe0B — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) August 18, 2026

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also took to X and said, “Satyendar Jain, the co-in-charge for Punjab, has been arrested just ahead of the Punjab elections. He was previously kept in jail for two and a half years in a fabricated case, and now—once again—it is another trumped-up case.

“Cornered on issues ranging from the GenZ movement and the misappropriation of Ram Mandir donations to the E20 fuel policy, the BJP has once again resorted to its old election-time tactics involving the ED, ACB, and CBI.”