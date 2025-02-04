AAP’s Satyendra Jain files defamation case against BJP leader

AAP leader Satyendar Jain (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: AAP leader Satyendra Jain on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint in a Delhi court against BJP’s Karnail Singh for allegedly defaming him during a television interview on January 19.

The complaint was filed before additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who posted the matter on February 6 for consideration.

According to the complaint, Singh made a defamatory statement as part of an interview aired on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain’s home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name while alleging the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering.

