AAP’s toughest challenge yet; there is a touch of defensiveness too

Aam Aadmi Party which came into existence with the derring-do of the common man and formed a government in its first electoral outing in 2013 has come a long way. It stayed in power for two full terms of five years each and is now fighting to retain its hold on the Delhi State Assembly. The fight between it and the rivals is palpably hot. AAP is facing its toughest challenge yet.

The one difference is that this engagement involves three national parties for a stake in a small state: the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the AAP. The last-named acquired the status of a national party in 2023, the quickest for a political start-up while TMC, pre-split NCP, and the CPI, all of older stock, had lost that status.

What remains unexplained is the sudden lower profile taken by the Congress, the AAP’s partner in the INDIA alliance. After the initial bitterness mouthed by Rahul Gandhi who also made the Constitution under threat an issue, some rallies have been cancelled. It is yet to become clear if that party has realized that it cannot be a vote-cutter and help the BJP unwittingly.

Though the AAP had won 67 and 62 of the 70 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections respectively in what was admittedly a one-sided election with vote share above the halfway mark, this time it appears the party has become defensive in sharp contrast to its past forays. Though the Delhi voters have chosen others for Lok Sabha, it has been the hot favorite for the Assembly.

It is hard to explain the defensiveness of the party that has crept into the party which has delivered substantially on its promises. The anti-incumbency, or possibly the voters not wanting to give it a free run lest it become too arrogant, could be a major hurdle. It is quite unlikely that the AAP may lose the elections but getting less than 62 seats would be a major loss of face.

The party has changed some. From a party of only the aam aadmi, that is, the common man, it has two new elements. The elected AAP people’s representative has become a politician and circumstances have been created in which it and its content has been compelled to change. The way it, or rather its top-rung leadership, has been harassed has forced its hand.

We have not heard of how it is garnering funds though it has received Rs 65 crores and tad more through the Electoral Bonds, including from some sources which are known to have announced in their company annual reports the destination of their donations. The donors who paid number 54. We have not heard of any crowdfunding during the first two forays.

Also, take for instance how the APP kicked its candidates. When the first list of candidates was announced, all of them had hopped into it from other parties. Of course, others had jumped ship to BJP and Congress and AAP wanted to show, it can be surmised, that it too can play the same game. That takes the AAP to be just another party.

That said, the AAP is fighting the elections bravely. Arvind Kejriwal tried to take the edge off the Opposition’s criticism that he was a non-performer by admitting that he failed on three counts: clean water at the turn of the tap, clean Yamuna, and not providing enough good roads. The whine that the Lieutenant Governor sprung the banner almost every time in a programme has ceased.

A marked aspect of this election is the recent infusion of divisiveness with Yogi Adityanath’s rally reviving the batengey to katengey slogan. It was emblazoned on the forefront of the stage from where he addressed his first rally after a dip in the river near Prayagraj. One cannot but count on him to come up with such strategies but would Delhi go on the development plank or fall prey to other platforms?

Delhi is awash with competitive announcements of stipendiary support–monthly payment of doles to women as if the parties are bidding for the vote at an auction, less an election. A promise of Rs 2,100 per month is outdone by BJP and Congress at Rs 2,500. One promises free education till college, another healthcare up to Rs 10 lakhs. There is a welter of promises out there. The voters have a tough choice ahead.