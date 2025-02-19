Aarogyasri scheme to get adequate funds in 2025-26 budget: Deputy CM 

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has assured that the Telangana government will allocate sufficient funds for the Aarogyasri scheme in the upcoming 2025-26 Budget, highlighted its assurance to strengthen the health sector.

During a pre-Budget meeting with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and senior officials from the Health, Science, and Technology departments on Tuesday, Vikramarka directed officials to effectively use funds provided by the Union government under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

He also stated that the construction of medical colleges and government hospitals will be completed within the next year. Additionally, the government plans to establish science and technology planetariums in various districts.

Criticizing the previous BRS government for neglecting the Drug and Food Safety Authority and the Medical Education Wing, the Deputy CM said the current government is working to strengthen both bodies.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary of the Finance Department K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Christina Z. Chongthu, and Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Ahmed Nadeem.